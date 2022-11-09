‘The Whale’ trailer previews Brendan Fraser’s ‘comeback’ role

For many, watching the first teaser trailer for "The Whale," released on Nov. 8, was an emotional experience for two reasons: The drama featured in the preview itself and seeing Brendan Fraser in a movie again.

In "The Whale," out Dec. 9, Fraser portrays Charlie, a lonely, 600-pound English teacher whose daughter has completely disappeared from his life.

In the trailer, Charlie asks, "Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring?" The one-minute trailer shows what led him to that question and teases how the movie will answer it.

"The Whale" is based on a 2012 play of the same title by Samuel D. Hunter, who adapted the stage script into a film directed by Darren Aronofsky.

"The Whale" marks Fraser's first major role since largely stepping away from acting in the mid-2000s after a string of leading man roles in movies like "The Mummy" and "George of the Jungle."

Coverage around "The Whale" has centered around Fraser himself, including his emotional reaction to the film getting a standing ovation during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

"Brendan deserves the attention he is getting," one person commented under the video on distribution company A24's channel. "He blessed the hearts of those of us in the '90s. And after the battles he went through, he will bless us all with this. His comeback."

Another wrote, "If anyone who deserves a comeback, it’s definitely Brendan Fraser. Dude is so talented and you can see he’s definitely passionate in his craft."

Fraser stars alongside “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink, who plays Charlie's daughter. The supporting cast includes Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.