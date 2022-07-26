Brendan Fraser transforms into 600-pound teacher in pic from new film

Brendan Fraser has undergone a total transformation for his upcoming film, “The Whale.”

On Tuesday, film distribution and production company A24 shared a first look on Twitter of the 53-year-old actor portraying a 600-pound man who struggles with obesity in the movie.

A24’s tweet also announced that “The Whale,” which stars “Stranger Things” actor Sadie Sink, will premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

“The Whale” tells the story of an English teacher named Charlie (played by Fraser) who hopes to mend his relationship with his estranged 17-year-old daughter (Sink) “for one last chance at redemption,” according to A24’s website.

The psychological drama is directed by Darren Aronofsky, marking his first feature film since 2017’s “mother!” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

In 2021, Variety announced that Aronofsky and Fraser would be teaming up for the film. “The Whale” is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter, which tackled the subjects of morbid obesity and isolation when it debuted Off-Broadway in 2012.

During an interview with Unilad last year, Fraser described the film as “something you haven’t seen before.”

His appearance in “The Whale” will be his first leading role since the 2013 action flick “Breakout,” Variety reports.

Fraser has been busy starring in television series like “Doom Patrol,” “Professionals,” “The Affair” and “Texas Rising” for the last decade.

Fans are excited to see Fraser, who is known for leading “The Mummy” franchise and starring in other films such as “Crash” and “George of the Jungle,” return to the big screen.

After the image from “The Whale” was released on Twitter, one social media user wrote, “Brendan fraser’s oscar campaign starts now.”

Another said, “Brendan Fraser can start preparing a lot of variations of his speech because if it’s any good I think he’s sweeping all the way to the Oscars.”

One fan labeled the film as part of Fraser’s “comeback era.”

“The Whale” will debut at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10, before being released in theaters later this year.