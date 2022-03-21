Molly Ringwald shares her thoughts on Selena Gomez’s ‘Sixteen Candles’-inspired series

Molly Ringwald is weighing in on Selena Gomez's plan to develop a new Peacock series based on "Sixteen Candles" with a Latinx twist.

The 54-year-old actor, who starred in the 1984 teen comedy directed by John Hughes, told E! News that she loved Gomez's idea.

“I am so happy about that,” she said. “I really do feel like when people always ask me about rebooting my movies, I am like, ‘No those movies were wonderful,’ but what they should do is take inspiration from them and do something completely different but inspired, so that just sounds fantastic.”

Molly Ringwald, who played Sam in "Sixteen Candles," says Selena Gomez's upcoming Peacock series based on the movie "sounds fantastic." Everett Collection, Getty Images

According to Variety, the new half-hour series, titled "15 Candles," will follow four female Latina high school students who struggle with feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceañera season approaches.

Gomez, who will serve as executive producer, is teaming up with writer-producers Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo on the project, which is from Universal Content Productions.

Ringwald starred alongside Anthony Michael Hall and Michael Schoeffling in the original movie, which told the story of Samantha "Sam" Baker, a high school student whose family forgets her 16th birthday amid all the hubbub surrounding her older sister's wedding.

Ringwald told E! News whom she would want to play Samantha this time around: "I just think one of my daughters,” said Ringwald.

Just last month, Ringwald experienced a real-life "Sixteen Candles" moment when her mom forgot her 54th birthday on Feb. 18.

The "Riverdale" star posted to Instagram a screenshot of a text exchange between her and her mother that documented the oversight.

“That’s it?” Ringwald asked her mom. “You don’t have anything else to say to me today?”

“I didn’t realize it was the 18th today,” her mom replied. “Happy birthday! I haven’t got your present in the mail. Will do very soon.”

“Life imitates art,” replied Ringwald.

“How true,” her mom responded. “It took me a few more years to forget.”

Sensing the hilarity of the situation, Ringwald responded with a laughing emoji.

She captioned the funny post, "Actual conversation with my mom today."