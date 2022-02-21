IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

Molly Ringwald's mom forgot her birthday — just like in 'Sixteen Candles'

"Life imitates art," the actor told her mother.

Molly Ringwald has very own 'Sixteen Candles' moment

Feb. 21, 202200:53
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Molly Ringwald is having a hard time separating fact from fiction.

The actor, who starred in the classic ‘80s movie “Sixteen Candles” as a teenager whose family forgets her birthday, experienced such an ignominious fate when her mother forgot her birthday last week.

Ringwald, who turned 54 on Feb. 18, shared a text exchange she had with her mother chronicling the oversight.

“Actual conversation with my mom today,” she captioned a post on Instagram, which featured the conversation she had with her mother, who admitted she didn’t know it was her daughter’s birthday.

Molly Ringwald has more in common with her "Sixteen Candles" character, Sam, than she could have ever imagined.©MCA/Everett Collection

“That’s it?” Ringwald asked her mother. “You don’t have anything else to say to me today?”

“I didn’t realize it was the 18th today,” her mother replied. “Happy birthday! I haven’t got your present in the mail. Will do very soon.”

Molly Ringwald, seen here in November 2021, was able to laugh about her mom forgetting her birthday.Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“Life imitates art,” Ringwald wrote, presumably referring to her role in “Sixteen Candles.”

“How true,” her mother responded. “It took me a few more years to forget.”

Ringwald appeared to keep her sense of humor about the whole matter, replying with a laughing emoji.

Ironically, Ringwald shares a birthday with the late John Hughes, who directed her in “Sixteen Candles.”

“Thinking about John Hughes and this birthday we share,” she captioned a photo of them on Instagram. “I like to imagine him somewhere making the best mixed tapes.”

Known for iconic teenage films in the ‘80s, Hughes died in 2009 at the age of 59. He also directed Ringwald in “The Breakfast Club” and “Pretty in Pink.”

Molly Ringwald: I was nervous for my daughter to see ‘Breakfast Club’

Nov. 10, 201603:42
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.