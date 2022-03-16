Selena Gomez, Tanya Saracho and Gabriela Revilla Lugo are teaming up to develop a TV comedy spin on John Hughes’ beloved 1984 coming-of-age film “Sixteen Candles.”

Titled “15 Candles,” the half-hour series will follow four young Latinas in high school, navigating feelings of invisibility while exploring what it means to leave childhood behind as quinceañera season approaches. The series, set at Peacock, hails from Universal Content Productions.

Saracho, under her Ojalá Productions banner, and Lugo write and executive produce “15 Candles,” while Gomez also executive produces under her July Moon Productions. Ojalá’s Christine Dávila co-executive produces.

Gomez stars in the recently renewed Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Saracho served as a writer, director and producer of the Starz drama “Vida.” Lugo is a writer, director and producer who has worked on projects like “Whiplash,” “Palm Springs” and “A Million Little Things.”

Written and directed by Hughes, “Sixteen Candles” starred Molly Ringwald, Michael Schoeffling and Anthony Michael Hall. The film followed high school sophomore Sam (Ringwald) as she looks forward to her 16th birthday. Upon discovering her older, self-absorbed sister Ginny is getting married the day after, Sam realizes her entire family has forgotten about her own special occasion.

Gomez is represented by Lighthouse Management & Media, WME, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett and Kole; Saracho is repped by UTA, and Writ Large and J.R. McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; and Lugo is repped by Brandy Rivers at Industry and Chris Abramson at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

The news was first reported by Deadline.