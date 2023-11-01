On Wednesdays, we ... shop at Walmart.

While that phrase would be sure to make Regina George cringe, a slew of "Mean Girls" cast members reunited for a Walmart ad campaign highlighting the retailer's holiday deals.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert — three-fourths of the Plastics — are among the film's cast members to make an appearance in the Black Friday ad released on Nov. 1.

“Some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” Lohan, portraying an adult Cady Heron, says as Chabert, playing Gretchen Wieners, pulls up in a convertible filled with Walmart shopping bags.

The commercial shows the cast reprising their roles at North Shore High School, except they're all grown up now. Cady is now the school's guidance counselor, Gretchen is a stage mom, and Karen Smith, everyone's favorite meteorologist, is now a weather reporter.

The ad revisits iconic scenes from the movie, like the "Jingle Bell Rock" performance and the leaking of the Burn Book — with some slip-ups of "grool" and "word vomit," of course.

Gretchen is also chastised yet again for still trying to make "fetch" happen, except this time it is from the new generation's Plastics.

"Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen, Mom! It's still not going to happen," her daughter shouts after filming a video with a ring light.

Lohan, Seyfried, Chabert and Rachel McAdams (not pictured here) starred in the 2004 comedy. Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Daniel Franzese, who played Damian Leigh, makes appearances throughout the ad, as well as Rajiv Surendra, who portrayed Kevin Gnapoor in the film and is now a proud dad of Kevin G Jr.

"I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to. Walmart made it so special by allowing us to have fun together while getting to do a new project that spreads excitement. There’s something here for everyone (except for Gretchen Wieners)," Franzese told People.

One major cast member didn't make an appearance — Rachel McAdams as Regina George. A representative for McAdams did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

For fans who can't get enough of the 2004 film, Walmart has good news — new iterations with a different member of the cast appearing in an ad and a social post will air every Wednesday leading up to Nov. 24, according to Variety.