Lindsay Lohan is a 'postpartum mom' in candid pic shared after welcoming baby boy

New mom Lindsay Lohan isn’t just a regular mom, she’a a “postpartum mom.”

The 37-year-old actor shared a little life update weeks after welcoming her first child, a baby boy named Luai, and perfectly used a “Mean Girls” reference.

On her Instagram, Lohan posted a candid mirror selfie, which shows her in a mint tank top and gray shorts.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” she wrote. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

The “Freaky Friday” star continued by writing that lately her outfit of the day includes postpartum underwear, “Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

The comments were filled with supportive and congratulatory messages from people who loved the “Mean Girls” reference.

Paris Hilton wrote, “Congratulations,” on her newborn, while former co-star Jonathan Bennett commented, “You’ve never looked more beautiful.”

Lisa Ann Walter, who worked with a young Lohan on “The Parent Trap,” also wrote, “You look so fit and healthy and gorgeous! Awwwww that little man had made you even more beautiful.”

Whitney Cummings commented on her bottoms, writing, “How did you manage to make these look so cute!”

Last month, a rep for Lohan confirmed to TODAY.com that she and her husband, Bader Shammas, were now a family of three.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the rep said in a statement.

The couple welcomed their son over a year after they got married. Lohan celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 3 by sharing a photo of the two hugging.

As for motherhood, before giving birth, Lohan shared that former on-screen mom Jamie Lee Curtis gave her some motherly advice.

“She was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’” Lohan recalled to Allure.

Curtis, on her end, has been just as excited about Lohan becoming a mother. In April, she reposted a photo of a pregnant Lohan on Instagram and wrote, “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

The Oscar winner also celebrated Lohan’s birth announcement by writing on Instagram, “My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”