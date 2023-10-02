What is 'Mean Girls' Day? How to celebrate Oct. 3

Oct. 3 is the most fetch of all the holidays if you're a fan of "Mean Girls."

For anyone who came of age in the 2000s or early 2010s, it's likely the iconic comedy still lives in your head rent free — and why not celebrate that?

The movie gave us SO many memorable quotes — "You go, Glen Coco" and "She doesn’t even go here!" to name a few — and the history of "October 3rd" is no different.

Jonathan Bennett and Lindsay Lohan in 2004 film "Mean Girls." Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

What is the meaning of 'October 3rd' in 'Mean Girls'?

In one of the early scenes of the film, Cady Heron — famously played by Lindsay Lohan — begins talking to her crush, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), "more and more."

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was," Lohan says in a voiceover.

"It's October 3rd," she says in the scene.

Fans have latched onto the date for years and even the film's stars have paid tribute on social media.

Lohan shared a post in 2021 of the scene: "It's October 3rd," she captioned it.

Daniel Franzese, who played Damian in the film, has also shared a tribute. In 2021, he thanked fans and the "House of Glen Coco" for their support.

"On this #MeanGirlsDay I’m grateful for so much this film has brought into my life including great memories and friendships and constant new adventures," he wrote at the time.

How to celebrate 'Mean Girls' Day on Oct. 3

Below are some of our totally grool ideas for ways to celebrate the holiday:

Wear pink (obviously!) even if it's not a Wednesday

Go to lunch with your friends and reminisce about your favorite "Mean Girls" quotes

Go do something fun like go to Taco Bell

Eat cheese fries — and rejoice in the carbs

Spread a little joy as a now-older person and make some jokes! But don't take your wig off when you get drunk like Damian's nana.

Hit up the mall for a little retail therapy just like they do in the movie

Take the stage and recite Kevin G's rap

Dress up in Santa Claus and perform the "Jingle Bell Rock" with your besties

Get a blowout so your hair is so big you can fill it with secrets

Alternatively, you can check out your local bookstore in honor of this slightly gross but still funny line from Amanda Seyfried's character, Karen Smith: "Gretchen, I’m sorry I laughed at you that time you got diarrhea at Barnes & Noble. And I’m sorry for telling everyone about it. And I’m sorry for repeating it now."

And most obviously, you can rewatch the film that shaped so many of us! It's available on Paramount Plus, Apple TV and to rent/purchase on Prime Video.

The limit does not exist on how to celebrate the day!