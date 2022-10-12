Jamie Lee Curtis on turning 64: ‘It’s like the best thing you’ve ever worn’

Jamie Lee Curtis is nearly 64 and proud of it.

The star, who will turn 64 in November, told Hoda Kotb Oct. 12 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that hitting that milestone is wonderful.

“Oh my God, it’s like the best thing you’ve ever worn,” she said. “And I think over the years of trial and error, a lot of therapy, a lot of sobriety, that now I am made for Jamie. I feel good in my skin, in my mind, in my body.”

Curtis, who reprises her role as Laurie Strode in the new movie “Halloween Ends,” has been open about how she embraces aging and pointed to a photo she shared on Instagram earlier this year, in which she was in character as a frumpy IRS inspector in the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“We live in a fake society, Hoda, and I have waxed poetic and become a bit of a militant about the cosmeceutical industry that are feeding young people, unfortunately, that you can do something to change the way you look when you can’t,” Curtis said.

“Now, the problem is technology. We can do it on our phones. We can wipe away our lives and there are too many celebrities — I will not name you — who do it on the daily, who post these ridiculous images of themselves as if they look like that.”

Curtis says she has made an active decision not to paint a fake portrayal of who she is.

“Maybe the more movies I get to make, more people go, ‘Oh, she looks like an old lady. OK.’ It’s all good. Aging is what happens. We’re human,” she said.

Curtis has talked about her own experiences trying to change her appearance.

“I did plastic surgery,” Curtis previously told TODAY. “I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine.”

She also said she tries to lead by example for her two daughters.

“Walk a mile in my shoes. I have done it. It did not work,” she said. “And all I see is people now focusing their life on that.”

Related: