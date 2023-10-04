The most highly anticipated films of 2024

As the end of the year fast approaches, moviegoers are looking to 2024 to see what big movies will make their splash in theaters.

Next year already has a wide variety of highly anticipated films starring a number of A-listers, including Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise, among many others.

From action, animated and rom-coms, to live-action re-imaginings and thrillers, 2024 will have a movie for everyone.

While some are months away, there have been sneak peeks of some of the can’t-miss movies, including “Wicked Part 1,” “Joker: Folie a Deux” and “Dune: Part Two.” Then there are films like “Beetlejuice 2” and “Deadpool 3” that have fans of the franchises excited to see their favorite character reprising their iconic roles.

Below, we've rounded up a number of films that are expected to make waves in 2024.

"Bob Marley: One Love"

Release Date: February 14, 2024

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as reggae legend Bob Marley in this Valentine's Day-premiering biopic. The film will highlight the life and legacy of the late music icon, seeing his global rise to fame and hardships.

Lashana Lynch plays his wife Rita Marley, with “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green helming the drama.

The first trailer dropped in July, showing how Marley was beloved by many, but also survived an assassination while singing for peace.

"Kung Fu Panda 4"

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Jack Black returns as the lovable be lethal Po. Dreamworks

Jack Black returns as Po, the kung fu-loving panda with an appetite, as he goes on another adventure in ancient China. For the fourth installment in the animated franchise, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu and Seth Rogen are joining in on the fun.

"Snow White"

Release Date: March 22, 2024

Rachel Zegler will make her debut as Snow White. rachelzegler / Instagram / Everett / Disney

Rachel Zegler will star in the live-action version of the Disney animated classic “Snow White.”

Despite some online backlash about the Latina actor taking on the role, the film is set to add a “modern edge” to the story. While not much is known about the remake, it is set to follow the original 1937 musical “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” In it, the jealous wicked queen orders the murder of her stepdaughter Snow White, who is later rescued by seven dwarfs that live in the woods.

Gal Gadot is set to play the Evil Queen, with Andrew Burnap taking on the role of Jonathan.

"A Quiet Place: Day One"

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott, Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott and Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott in “A Quiet Place: Part II.” Paramount+

The plot of the film is under wraps, but it has been said that the storyline is not a continuation of “A Quiet Place: Part II,” rather a spinoff. “Day One” features Alex Wolff, Denis O’Hare, Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou and “Stranger Things” star Joseph Quinn.

The film is directed by Michael Sarnoski and written by John Krasinski, Scott Beck and Jeff Nichols.

"Dune: Part II"

Release Date: March 15, 2024

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem return for the highly anticipated sequel to the sci-fi hit. After his family was under attack, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) teams up with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, the native inhabitants of Arrakis, in search of revenge. Fighting against the conspirators, he must decide between following his heart or saving the universe.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler also co-star.

"Challengers"

Release Date: April 26, 2024

Zendaya is involved in a love triangle in this steamy sports drama.

Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) directs Zendaya as Tashi, a former tennis prodigy and now coach who is helping her husband Art (Mike Faist) prepare for an upcoming tournament against her ex-boyfriend and his past best friend, Patrick (Josh O’Conner). The tension rises as their previous personal history starts to complicate their relationships.

"Deadpool 3"

Release Date: May 3, 2024

Upon announcing the third film in the franchise, Ryan Reynolds teased High Jackman's return as Wolverine. Jackman had retired as the X-Men character in 2017's "Logan," but couldn't resist the invite from his pal.

"Deadpool 3," directed by Shawn Levy, will see Deadpool crossing paths with a recovering Wolverwine before they team up to fight evil together.

"Inside Out 2"

Release Date: June 14, 2024

The gang's all back! Pixar

Nine years after “Inside Out” made people feel all the feels, the sequel is headed to the big screen in 2024. The Pixar movie is set to follow Riley, now in her teenage years, as she encounters new emotions.

Amy Poehler returns to voice Joy, while Phyllis Smith is Sadness and Lewis Black is Anger. Diane Lane also returns as Riley’s mom.

"Bad Boys 4"

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in "Bad Boys 2." Alamy Stock Photo

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Mike and Marcus, taking on a new set of bad guys. Plot details are unknown at this time, however, you can count on there being a lot of action and laughs.

Joining them on the fourth film in the franchise is Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Rhea Seehorn and Eric Dane.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah direct, with Chris Bremner and George Gallo as writers.

"Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2"

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning." Alamy Stock Photo

Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, continues his seemingly impossible missions in the eighth installment of the "Mission Impossible" franchise.

A follow-up to "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," at this time there are no further details on what is expected to be an action-packed feature. However, expect to see Rebecca Ferguson, Hannah Waddingham, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and Nick Offerman alongside Cruise.

Christopher McQuarrie takes the lead as director with Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen and Christopher McQuarrie co-writing the script.

"Twisters"

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Twenty-eight years after “Twister” wreaked havoc in movie theaters, a sequel is headed to the big screen.

According to Variety, plot details are scarce and it’s unknown how the first and second film will be related. However, Universal described the sequel as “a new chapter from the 1996 movie.”

IMDB also describes it as centering “on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system.”

Kiernan Shipka, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones are all starring alongside, Maura Tierney, Anthony Ramos and Sasha Lane. It’s unclear if “Twister” stars Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton will make an appearance. Lee Isaac Chung directs a script by Michael Crichton and Mark L. Smith.

"Despicable Me 4"

Release Date: July 3, 2024

Despicable Me 3. Alamy Stock Photo

Plot details are unknown but Gru and his minions will undoubtedly have a new villain to take on in the fourth installment of the family-fun franchise. Steve Carell returns as the supervillain with a heart, as does Kristen Wiig as the voice of Lucy, Gru's wife.

Gru's adopted daughters, Margo, Edith and Agnes, will most likely also capture audiences' hearts with their lovable antics.

"Mufasa: The Lion King"

Release Date: July 5, 2024

"The Lion King." Alamy Stock Photo

Barry Jenkins directs the live-action-styled prequel to "The Lion King." Per IMDB, After Simba becomes king of the Pride Lands, "he is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored."

Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa, while Seth Rogen reprises his role as Pumbaa, with Billy Eichner as Timon and John Kani as Rafiki.

"Captain America: Brave New World"

Release Date: July 26, 2024

Anthony Mackie as captain America in "Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier." Alamy Stock Photo

The fourth movie in the Captain America franchise sees Anthony Mackie as the titular character, also known as Sam Wilson. Taking the lead after Chris Evans' Steve Rogers retired, the new Captain America will embark on his own heroic, world-saving adventure.

Julius Onah directs a script by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman. Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez co-star, with a rumored Sebastian Stan reprising his role as Bucky Barnes.

"Beetlejuice 2"

Release Date: September 6, 2024

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice. Alamy

Michael Keaton reprises his role as Beetlejuice in Tim Burton's sequel. Not much is known about the follow-up to the 1998 film, but Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara are among the actors returning to the Beetlejuice world.

Newcomers include Jenna Ortega as Ryder's on-screen daughter and Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice's wife, as well as Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe.

"Joker: Folie a Deux"

Release Date: October 4, 2024

After winning the best actor Oscar, Joaquin Phoenix puts his clown makeup back on for the sequel. This time, Lady Gaga joins him as Harley Quinn in a role many are excited to see her take on.

Director Todd Phillips shared the first photo from the “Joker” sequel on Valentine’s Day, showing the two stars interacting as their psychotic characters. Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener also co-star in the thriller.

"Wicked"

Release Date: November 27, 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be making their Emerald City debut as Glinda and Elphaba in the two-part movie adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked."

Directed by Jon Chu, the story shows how the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch were best friends before they became enemies. The first look at the witches was shared by the leading ladies and Chu in April of this year.

"Gladiator 2"

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Paul Mescal at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA on March 12, 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images

Ridley Scott returns to the Roman Empire with a sequel to his 2000 film starring Russell Crowe. Per IMDB, “Gladiator 2” will follow Lucius, the son of Maximus’ love Lucilla, after Maximus’ death.

Paul Mescal will star as Lucius, with Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal also co-starring. Other actors involved in the film include Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Djimon Hounsou as Juba and Joseph Quinn. It is presumed that Crowe will not be involved in the sequel.