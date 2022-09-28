Ryan Reynolds teases 'Deadpool 3' return with Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is officially clawing his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to reveal that he will don the mask of Deadpool for a third film, this time alongside Jackman’s Marvel character, Wolverine.

Sitting casually on a couch, Reynolds appeared lax as he humorously reflected on the effort that went into creating the third installment of “Deadpool.” After a few jokes about the “depth, motivation and meaning” that went into discovering the trajectory of the upcoming story, Reynolds facetiously joked that he actually had come up with nothing.

Except for one solid idea that viewers might enjoy:

“Hey, Hugh. You wanna play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds calls over his shoulder to Jackman as he walks through the background of the shot.

“Yeah. Sure, Ryan,” Jackman replies indifferently before heading up a set of stairs. The scene then cuts to a title with the words “Coming Hughn” as Whitney Houston’s song “I Will Always Love You” plays in the background.

Reactions from fans on Twitter have been nothing short of enthusiastic.

"Let’s goooooooooooo," Rex Chapman replied in the comments section of the post.

"HYPE, HYPE, HYPE!!!" another commented.

"The way this was delivered just made my stomach flip upside down oh my god I was so sure I was in for an extremely minor update video," remarked one overwhelmed user.

In 2017, Jackman’s role as Wolverine ended with the film “Logan.” In the lead-up to his retirement as the clawed mutant, Jackman appeared as Wolverine a total of nine times.

For his indelible role in the superhero franchise, Reynolds actually first appeared as Deadpool in the 2009 film “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

Hugh Jackman will return to theaters as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” on Sept. 6, 2024.