Highly anticipated sequel to ‘Twister’ sets summer 2024 release date

“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024.

Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024.

On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.”

Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning nearly $500 million at the global box office, thanks mostly to its ground-breaking special effects. In addition to its commercial glory, “Twister” received Oscar nominations for best visual effects and sound.

Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman starred in the film as storm-chasing scientists trying to conquer the most powerful tornado in decades. Plot details for the sequel, which has been in the works since 2020, remain vague. It’s similarly unclear how the films will be related, though Universal describes the revisit as “a new chapter from the 1996 movie.”

“Twisters” will be co-financed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Frank Marshall, whose films include major franchises like “Jurassic World,” “Indiana Jones” and “Bourne,” as well as “The Sixth Sense” and “The Color Purple,” is producing through his company Kennedy/Marshall.

Universal’s executive VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the production for the studio, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

This story first appeared on Variety.com.