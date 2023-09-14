Is it possible for something to be so scary it’s funny?

If you've ever burst out laughing during a horror movie, then you know what we mean. On Halloween night, while deciding what to watch, consider a horror comedy instead of, say, a serial killer slasher. There are options on Netflix.

Horror novelist David Scott Hay tells TODAY.com that the genre ties together the communal aspect of both the horror and comedy genres.

"Horror movies have always been most effective as a communal experience," Hay said. "Same for comedy. Screams and laughter are contagious and if you combine them; a horror comedy can thrill us like no other genre."

He says horror comedies strike a chord with audiences because they create an authentic experience viewers can relate to.

"When you subvert the tropes of both comedy and horror, you’re giving us a gift," he said. "When characters onscreen are as self-aware as we are of their absurd situations, we tend to engage more. When adrenaline and endorphins mix, if done well, it can shock and cure our human body with its catharsis of, 'I laughed, I cried. Let’s watch it again.'"

Below is a list of horror comedies to scratch every itch.

'Nope' (2022)

An eerie, extraterrestrial presence kills the father of OJ and Emerald, played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, respectively. Now, it won't leave their ranch. They spend the duration of Jordan Peele's "Nope" trying to uncover what, exactly, is the flying object responsible for his death — and how to stop it.

'Get Out' (2017)

It's "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" meets a horror comedy. In "Get Out," a man (Daniel Kaluuya) goes to meet his girlfriend's family, and there's menace behind their smiles. The movie uses comedy and thriller elements to tell a story of race relations, and what often goes unsaid. Jordan Peele directs.

'The Blackening' (2022)

A long-held critique of horror movies is that a non-white person always dies first. "The Blackening" makes that impossible. With its all-Black cast, one of them has to be the last one standing. They try their best to evade a killer on a rampage, but there's only so many places to hide in the cabin they're trapped inside.

'Scary Movie' (2000)

"Scary Movie" is the first of six in a franchise that spoofs horror movies, but are also scary in their own right. Some of the first installment's antics include disposing of corpses, dating villain Scream and trying to avoid serial killers, as one does.

'This Is The End' (2013)

Six best friends really think the end of the world is nigh and become increasingly desperate to survive. The apocalypse-comedy stars Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson.

'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

The Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — are awakened from their 300-year slumber after young Max Dennison (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle. They intend to become immortal before sunrise, while Max, his little sister Dani (Thora Birch) and his new crush Allison (Vinessa Shaw) try to stop them.

'Haunted Mansion' (2023)

Just how do so-called spiritual experts cast out spirits? That's the question Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) has in "Haunted Mansion" when she asks a ragtag team of people to help her identify and cast out the spooky spirit that's been haunting her and her child in their home.

'Hateful 8' (2015)

The "Hateful 8" loses a member one by one as they try to launch death schemes against each other. Quentin Tarantino directs, so expect blood, gore and dark humor.

'American Psycho' (2000)

Handsome financier by day, terrifying serial killer by night. In "American Psycho," Christian Bale plays your worst nightmare. Mary Herron's adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel was daring and meant to show the menace lurking under American capitalism and greed.

'Cocaine Bear' (2023)

"Cocaine Bear's" star-studded cast of Ray Liotta, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and more are up against a 500 pound bear who's high on cocaine. What could possibly go wrong, right? They attempt to at least manage the bear until the high wears off. Operative word being "attempt."

'Day Shift' (2022)

Retired vampire hunter Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx) enlists the help of a former co-worker, Big John Elliot (Snoop Dogg), to help him get back into the business. Seeking out vampires is practically a death sentence and they have to strategize to stay alive.

'Pride, Prejudice and Zombies' (2016)

There are zombies to kill and tea cups to fill in "Pride, Prejudice and Zombies," a horror comedy set in the 19th century. Townspeople succumb to a spreading plague, but later return as zombies who terrorize the people who survived, prompting unlikely alliances and far-fetched love stories to actualize.

'Renfield' (2023)

Renfield is Dracula's lowly assistant, and is ready for it to be his time to grow fangs. Nicolas Cage and Tony Hoult star.

'Zombieland' (2009)

"Zombieland" comes with both good and bad news. The good news: Four people learn to trust each other and it makes their relationship stronger. The bad news: They only band together because their city is overrun my zombies who want to eat them.

'The Lost Boys' (1987)

"The Lost Boys" returns vampires to villain status. The vampires lure some high school students in under the guise of love. When the truth behind their new friends' lifestyles is revealed, Michael (Jason Patric) and Star (Jami Gertz) hope someone can save them.

'Scooby Doo' (2002)

"Scooby Doo" was doing horror comedy before the genre had a name. The cartoon goes live action in this kid-friendly 2002 movie, which sees the gang reuniting for one last hurrah.

'Goosebumps' (2015)

R.L. Stine's bestselling kids books are the fodder for this 2015 movie, which stars Jack Black as the author himself.

'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

It takes Shaun (Simon Pegg) a while to realize the world has ended. Around him, people are turning into zombies, and he continues about his day. Shaun and his best friend Ed (Nick Frost) have to snap into action like they never have before in this famous Edgar Wright movie.