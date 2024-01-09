The best movies from the ‘80s worth revisiting now 

Whether you grew up in the 1980s and are craving a dose of nostalgia or you're simply a major film buff, the decade offers a plethora of worthy movies to watch. Not sure where to start? We've rounded up 20 flicks that are worth revisiting.

'Aliens' (1986)

Where to watch/rent: Max, Hulu, Apple TV

Synopsis: Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is out for blood in this sequel to the original "Alien" movie. The lieutenant has had a temporary reprieve from battle while floating in space for nearly 60 years, but she prepares to take on aggressive aliens once more. Along the way, she encounters a young girl who's survived on the space colony and vows to do her best to save her from the enemy.

'Back to the Future' (1985)

Where to watch/rent: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

Synopsis: Great Scott! Michael J. Fox stars as Marty McFly, a teen who travels back in time to the ‘50s in a killer ride — a DeLorean — that was fashioned into a time machine by scientist and friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). On his journey, Marty meets his parents when they were younger. Pretty cool, right? Not so much, because he soon learns that he must make sure his parents get together or he might not have a future to return to. This is the first of a trilogy of films.

'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

Where to watch/rent: Netflix, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Showtime, Vudu

Synopsis: When his good friend is murdered, Detroit detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) travels to Beverly Hills to search for answers and experiences a bit of culture shock when he arrives. While hunting for his friend’s killer, Axel discovers a local drug operation that could lead him to the truth. In true Murphy style, the film is also filled with plenty of humor and high jinks. One reason to watch this movie: A fourth film in the series will be released this year.

'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Where to watch/rent: Sling, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

Synopsis: Truck driver Jack Burton (Kurt Russell) is used to the solitary life on the road, but he gets thrust into a life-or-death scenario when his friend's fiancé gets kidnapped. He ends up below ground underneath San Francisco's Chinatown. While there, he encounters an ancient, powerful magician with an army of spirits. As the action-packed flick progresses, Jack gives it his all to save the girl and defeat evil.

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

Synopsis: Sci-fi fans will be captivated by this film's forward-thinking plot. Harrison Ford plays Deckard, a blade runner who is tasked with hunting down four genetically engineered humans (aka replicants) who illegally returned to Earth. Along the way, he meets another replicant who poses no harm to others, and he begins to enjoy her company.

'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

Where to watch/rent: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

Synopsis: John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd star as two brothers who rush to raise $5,000 to save the orphanage where they grew up. Otherwise known as the Blues Brothers, the pair are musically inclined, so they get their band back together to make some quick cash. Belushi's character, Jake, is fresh out of prison and the last thing he wants to do is attract the police's attention, but the pair have to dodge police officers and enemies alike while they try to complete their mission.

'Caddyshack' (1980)

Where to watch/rent: The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

Synopsis: Looking for a good laugh? Look no further. “Caddyshack” is full of amusing antics and follows the guests and employees of a country club. There are a lot of unique personalities, like teenage caddie Danny Noonan (Michael O'Keefe), rich golfer Ty Webb (Chevy Chase) and a dancing gopher.

'Coming to America' (1988)

Where to watch/rent: Sling, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

Synopsis: Eddie Murphy nails the role of Prince Akeem, a rich African prince, in this film that got a long-awaited sequel in 2021. The young prince is opposed to an arranged marriage, so he travels to America to find love on his own terms. While there, he gets a job working at a fast-food restaurant and meets Lisa (Shari Headley), a beautiful woman who sparks his interest. But will she love him for who he really is once she discovers his true identity? Adventure, romance and hilarity ensue.

'Crocodile Dundee' (1986)

Where to watch/rent: Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

Synopsis: Michael Dundee (Paul Hogan) is a legendary Australian crocodile hunter who catches the attention of a New York reporter. After interviewing Dundee, she invites him to New York City and he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime in a new city that's nothing like life in the Outback.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

Synopsis: Even if you’ve never seen this one, you’ve likely heard people debate whether or not it’s a Christmas movie. The action flick is set on Christmas Eve but it’s hardly a feel-good holiday movie. Bruce Willis stars as John McClane, a New York City detective who has to jump into action when terrorists invade his wife’s company holiday party in Los Angeles and take everyone as hostages. As he slyly sneaks through the building, Nakatomi Tower, John faces danger around every corner.

'Escape from New York' (1981)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Synopsis: Set in 1997, the film takes place in New York City, which has become a big prison, literally. Unfortunately, the U.S. president's plane crashes in the city and he's taken hostage by a group of prisoners. Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is a convicted criminal who's brought in to save the president before any real harm comes his way.

'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Where to watch/rent: The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

Synopsis: E.T., phone home! Entertaining for kids and adults alike, this classic ‘80s flick follows a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas) who meets an extraterrestrial who he names E.T. When the alien gets sick, Elliott must work to save his new friend and help him return home before the government takes him away. The film is one of Drew Barrymore’s earliest and most beloved roles.

'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off' (1986)

Where to watch/rent: Paramount+, Showtime, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu

Synopsis: Anyone who’s ever played hooky will find themselves rooting for Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), the star of this John Hughes flick. The high school student loves to skip class and he’s darn good at it. One day, he calls out sick and sets out on an epic adventure around Chicago with his girlfriend and best pal, while going to great lengths to not get caught.

'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Where to watch/rent: Sling, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, Vudu

﻿Synopsis: We dare you to stop singing this flick’s catchy theme song. The iconic movie follows three scientists who establish a ghostbuster business after losing their jobs. They discover a gateway that could unleash evil forces and quickly hatch a plan to save New York City before that happens.

'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

Where to watch/rent: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

﻿Synopsis: When two vastly different members of the Los Angeles police force get paired to work together, a learning curve follows. Mel Gibson plays Martin Riggs, a detective who begins to act out after his wife dies. Meanwhile, Danny Glover stars as Roger Murtaugh, a veteran cop who isn't exactly delighted to have a new partner. Can they work together for the greater good? If they want to stop a drug trafficking scheme, they'll have to.

'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Where to watch/rent: Pluto TV, Paramount+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV

﻿Synopsis: This iconic ‘80s title sparked an epic series that includes five movies. It follows archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) as he embarks on an adventure to find the elusive Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis, who want to use it for evil, get to it. With danger, intrigue and romance in store, the film has something for everyone.

'Spaceballs' (1987)

Where to watch/rent: Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

﻿Synopsis: You won't stop laughing during this hilarious parody. The film pokes fun not only at "Star Wars" but other movies like "Star Trek," "Transformers" and "Alien." It has an all-star cast, including director Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis and Joan Rivers.

'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Where to watch/rent: Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

﻿Synopsis: "The Breakfast Club" is one of John Hughes' most popular films, and for good reason. The flick follows five high school students who are forced to spend time together during Saturday detention, even though they couldn't be more different. Over the course of the day, the group get to know each other a bit better and work together to outsmart their vice principal.

'The Terminator' (1984)

Where to watch: Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

﻿Synopsis: Arnold Schwarzenegger nails the role of a cyborg assassin (aka a Terminator) in this movie that spawned a whole franchise. He travels back in time to the year 1984 on a mission to kill a woman and prevent her from giving birth to a son who is destined to attempt to save the world. The film is well-known for Schwarzenegger's iconic line "I'll be back."

'RoboCop' (1987)

Where to watch/rent: The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

﻿Synopsis: Fans of "The Terminator" will dig this 1987 film that's set in a violent Detroit. It follows a devious company, Omni Consumer Products, that creates a RoboCop: a resurrected policeman who was killed in the line of duty and has little memory of his past life.