Drew Barrymore reunites with ‘E.T.’ co-stars, says she believed E.T. was real

Drew Barrymore has sweet memories of believing her alien co-star in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" was real.

Barrymore reunited with "E.T." cast members Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace and Robert MacNaughton on the Oct. 31 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," where the foursome shared memories from filming Steven Spielberg's classic Hollywood sci-fi movie, which hit theaters 40 years ago.

As the co-stars discussed the movie — which told the story of a boy named Elliott who befriends a space alien accidentally left behind on Earth — Barrymore, who was only 7 when the movie was released, confessed that she believed that the animatronic puppet who played E.T. was alive.

"I really, really loved him in such a profound way," recalled Barrymore, adding, "I would go and take lunch to him."

Drew Barrymore, far right, with co-stars Robert MacNaughton, center, and Henry Thomas, left, in a scene from ""E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982). PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Thomas, 51, played Elliott, who helps the adorable E.T. get back to his home planet. Barrymore, 47, played Elliott’s little sister, Gertie, while MacNaughton played the pair’s older brother, Michael.

Though Thomas, whom Barrymore called "the perfect Elliott," was the movie's star, he heaped praise on Barrymore for her adorable performance.

"When I watch ('E.T.') now, I can't believe how funny you were and how cute you were," Thomas gushed.

"A little scene stealer," agreed MacNaughton as the four cracked up laughing.

Thomas also recalled that Barrymore believed E.T. was real. "The first thing I remember is that we were onstage and it was quite cold on the stage and you asked the wardrobe lady if you could have a scarf for E.T.'s neck," he said.

Wallace, 73, who played the trio’s single mom, Mary, chimed in to say that she remembered finding Barrymore chatting with the E.T. puppet when the camera's weren't rolling.

“We found you over there just talking away to E.T. and so we let Steven (Spielberg) know,” she recalled. “And so Steven, from that time on, appointed two guys to keep E.T. alive so whenever you came over to talk to him, he could react to you.”

"I had a very wild imagination," said Barrymore, who called filming the movie "the best experience in the world."