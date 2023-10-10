See the first pics from ‘Monk’ movie and find out when you can watch it

Break out your dustbuster, folks! Adrian Monk is crawling back into the jungle for a very personal case.

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” will debut for streamers on Peacock this December. Tony Shalhoub — who originated the show’s titular character — in the early aughts and various familiar faces have reprised their roles.

“Monk” ran for eight seasons on USA Network and aired its final episode in 2009. According to a press release from Peacock, the 90-minute-long feature will follow the phobia-riddled detective as he pulls on his gloves for one last case involving his step-daughter.

“It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of MONK,” Peacock explained in its press release. “The world has changed mightily in those intervening years, and MONK 2023 reflects the changing world.”

In a synopsis for the new movie, Peacock shared Monk will take up his badge as he tries to solve a case that involves his step-daughter Molly, now a journalist preparing to get married.

“We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of MONK, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back,” the release continued. “But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. ‘Mr Monk’s Last Case’ is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.”

According to the movie’s first looks, Traylor Howard (who portrayed Monk’s nurse Natalie Teeger), Ted Levine (Leland Stottlemeyer), Melora Hardin (Monk’s late wife Trudy) and Jason Gray-Stanford (Randy Disherwill) will appear in the movie.

Scroll for pictures of Peacock’s first look at “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” and a debrief of the series that aired over a decade ago. Plus, find an answer to your very

Tony Shaloub is Adrian Monk

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk in "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie." Courtesy of Peacock

Tony Shaloub won three Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Adrian Monk in USA Network's original series.

Photos from the series' first look imply that the whip-smart, milk and mushroom-fearing detective has changed but not completely transformed. According to the photos, he's still in his same wardrobe and up to the same routine of sitting down to talk to an armchair psychiatrist.

'Mr. Monk’s Last Case: a Monk Movie' streams Dec. 8

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” is set to premiere on Dec. 8 on Peacock. The movie is being helped by the show’s original creator and executive producer, Andy Breckman.

In addition to show favorites like Traylor Howard (Natalie Teeger) and Ted Levine (Leland Stottlemeyer), “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” will welcome actors Caitlin McGee as Monk's step-daughter Molly and James Purefoy as Rick Eden.

The series about the hesitant gumshoe first aired in 2002

Tony Shalhoub reprising his role as Adrian Monk in "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie." Courtesy of Peacock

The comedy police procedural won eight Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe and followed Tony Shalhoub as Monk, a San Francisco Police Department detective who works as a private detective following the tragic murder of his wife, Trudy. The messy backdrop of crime scenes compounded with the brilliant, albeit wary Adrian’s obsessive-compulsive disorder made for a hilarious and touching series that followed the detective as he powered through to solve crimes in and around the San Francisco area.

Last episode of 'Monk' revealed that the detective had a step-daughter he never knew about

Shalhoub as Monk, Hardin as Trudy in "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie." Courtesy of Peacock

In the final episode of the series, “Mr. Monk and the End (Part 2),” Monk finally finds his long-sought-after answers about his wife Trudy’s mysterious murder.

The final episode drops the major reveal that Trudy became pregnant after an affair with a college professor. Trudy believed Molly died soon after she gave birth to her, but she was actually given up for adoption by her biological father. Monk soon tracks Trudy’s daughter down and learns that her name is Molly Evans and that she’s a movie reviewer.

But what about Sharona Fleming? Will Sharona be in the new Monk movie?

Hector Elizondo as Dr. Neven, Shalhoub as Monk in "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie." Courtesy of Peacock

Sharona (portrayed by Bitty Schram) doesn’t appear in the film’s first looks. However, according to Entertainment Weekly, fans of the New Jersey nurse will see her step into her leopard print heels in flashbacks.

“We really did feel like we were getting the band back together,” the show’s creator, Andy Breckman, told Entertainment Weekly. “We only had an hour and a half, so we had to be a little selective, but Sharona is a presence in the movie, and we’re happy to see her. I wish she was in more, but she’s there. As for Monk’s Brother Ambrose (John Turturro), that might be reason enough to hope for a sequel to this movie since we didn’t get to see him again.”