Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico share their ‘magical’ love story in new Fenty ad

Married beauty queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín are giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their love story in a romantic new commercial for Fenty Eau de Parfum.

In October 2022, Varela, who was crowned Miss Argentina in 2020, and Valentín, who won the Miss Puerto Rico title the same year, revealed they had tied the knot after secretly dating for two years.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day. 28/10/22,” the women, who are both in their 20s, shared in a joint message on their Instagram pages.

The message was accompanied by a 30-second video showing Varela and Valentín sharing candid moments, including footage from their engagement. The video ends with the two women sharing their first kiss as a married couple.

Now, the newlyweds are putting their love front and center again in a new commercial for Fenty's luxury perfume.

The ad finds Varela and Valentín lying together in a hammock and later kissing on a bed as waves are heard splashing in the background.

In a voiceover, the women talk about their relationship, revealing that they met and "connected" at a pageant in Thailand. Though they were supposed to be "competing against each other," they said they quickly became inseparable and soon learned everything about one another, including how both liked their coffee prepared.

"Everything kept flowing and turning into this beautiful friendship, which has grown now even more, as wives, as a couple, and that is magical," one of the women reveals in the voiceover.

The commercial ends with Varela and Valentín complimenting one another's scents.

Valentín, in her caption, wrote that it was "special" to work with Fenty and her wife. "It’s beautiful when two bodies come together with love. ❤️," she added, along with the hashtags #FentyParfum and #ComeSmellMe.

Fans of the couple commented to say how much they enjoyed seeing the pageant queens' romance playing out onscreen.

"I love this. Someone needs to make a series about their love," wrote one. Another wrote of getting "goosebumps" while watching the ad.

Fenty's founder, pop superstar Rihanna, recently made headlines of her own when she revealed a pregnancy bump while performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12.

Rihanna's reps confirmed to NBC News that the singer is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Their son was born last year.