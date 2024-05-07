This celeb traveled to the Met Gala under a head-to-toe beige umbrella

One 2024 Met Gala attendee wanted to make sure they had their look covered.

Before the Met Gala, someone in a full-length beige sheet holding an umbrella was spotted leaving the Carlyle Hotel on May 6, leading some fans on social media to wonder who was underneath.

Karol G at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. WWD via Getty Images

“Who’s inside of the umbrella?” one TikTok user captioned their post.

"Fave Met Gala look is this umbrella," another wrote on TikTok.

Fortunately, users didn't have to wait long to get their answer, as it was revealed that Karol G was the one underneath the beige sheet, according to E! News. The outlet reported that the Colombian singer was hiding her fantastic beige ensemble that she showcased at the Met Gala.

At the main event, Karol G wore a beige Marc Jacobs dress encrusted in jewels, complete with a silver headpiece and elfin ear accessories to match this year's theme of "The Garden of Time." She also swapped out her signature pink hair for platinum blond.

“This was the perfect opportunity for me to express how I love fairies and dreamy vibes and fantasies,” Karol G told Vogue on the green carpet. “This was the world I wanted to go with.”

Karol G attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The singer added that this year was her first time attending the Met Gala.

“It’s like a party for me,” she said. “To meet people, to have these conversations with people that I admire and I respect, that’s going to be amazing for me tonight.”

After finding out that it was Karol G underneath the beige disguise, fans took to social media to share their reactions.

"Icon," one user wrote on X.

Another X user penned, "MY GIRL!!!!"

"THE QUEEN," a third said, with many other fans referring to Karol G by the same title.

The singer is used to making a statement — Karol G made history on the TODAY Plaza last summer when she drew 15,000 fans to her Citi Concert performance on June 30.