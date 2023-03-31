Meghan King reflects on ‘exploring’ her sexuality with women

Meghan King is opening up about her experience with dating a woman.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 38, told "Entertainment Tonight" about the time she went on “a three-day date with a woman in New York City,” calling the experience “incredible.”

King shared more details about the date in a Jan. 9 episode of her podcast, “Intimate Knowledge.”

“I said to myself, you know what, it’s not working. Dating’s not working for me, what's going on here? I’m just going to have fun,” she recalled. “I was also thinking, it hasn’t worked with men. I have thought about exploring my sexuality with women before. Hey, why not? So, I meet a woman, and we hit it off.”

She added that she and the woman met on a dating app.

“She’s beautiful and I am feeling more free than I ever have,” she added, recalling their time together.

King said she had never dated a woman, and it's true that she has only been publicly linked to men in the past.

She was married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011. She then wed former MLB player Jim Edmonds in 2014 and they welcomed three children: daughter Aspen, 6, and twin boys Hayes and Hart, 4.

King and Edmonds separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce two years later.

The Bravo star then married lawyer Cuffe Biden Owens, a nephew of President Joe Biden, in 2021, but they separated after two months.

King shared in her podcast that while she would still like to date men, she is also interested in exploring new possibilities.

“I’m like, what if there is something there? What if I am a lesbian? What if I’m bi?” she said. “So I meet this chick and we go to this party. We decide to stay together in New York for three nights.”

Their time together helped King envision her future in a different way, she said.

“I started playing house in my head and I started going through the scenarios. What if I could be with her? What would that look like? What if we are a couple into the future and we build this life together?" she said.

"And in my head I was like, oh, my God, this would be peaceful and everything would be taken care of and there would be a lot of talking."

While it sounds like her relationship with the woman in New York City did not last, King said the experience left her feeling “full of possibility.”

“For the first time in my life, I thought about my romantic future as being nontraditional,” she said, “and I felt so f---ing free and so authentic in a way that I never had with a man.”