Former ‘Real Housewives’ star Meghan King: ‘I’m a little bitter’

Meghan King is getting candid about how she feels looking at old photos.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member shared a sweet throwback photo to Instagram, and a caption that offered insight into her true feelings.

"Sometimes looking back on photos like this one I think about the ignorant happiness I felt. In this moment I had no idea things would be the way they are today," King, 38, captioned a photo of herself holding one of her children and smiling.

She continued, "I’m a little bitter and I wear that pain with a badge of honor because of how far I’ve come. I envy others with nuclear families and I mourn the one I lost. I’m the happiest and wisest and most powerful I’ve ever been, but at a very steep price. But I’m grateful for those fleeting moments of bliss I felt with the family I once made."

King shares daughter Aspen, 6, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

Prior to Edmonds, King was married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011.

King’s most recent marriage to President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens was short-lived. They split two months after their Oct. 2021 wedding.

In a March 2021 interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, King said her relationship with Owens felt “like an arranged marriage.”

I think that I was so ready for a partner and ... I have three little kids that I have all the time, pretty much. And so I just really want some help and I want a partnership,” King told host Jeff Lewis at the time.

In response to King's emotional Instagram post, comments from fans poured in.

"So true. You can’t let others define your happiness otherwise it would just be their happiness," one user wrote.

Another chimed in, "Wow this is powerful and thank you for posting it. Divorced here, miss having a family so much. Feel like a failure some days. Your post makes me feel just a bit better."

King ended her Instagram caption with a positive reminder.

“Life is different now and families can look all kinds of ways. Remember that,” she wrote. “Whatever you do, whoever you are, and whatever your situation, remember that. What you define as happiness doesn’t define another’s. Grace, my friends. Grace is the greatest gift you can give yourself and one another. I love you.”

