Meadow Walker pays tribute to 'best friend' and dad Paul on anniversary of his death

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, honored her father on the eighth anniversary of his death with an adorable throwback photo.

The Instagram picture showed Meadow as a toddler, embracing her father as he kissed her cheek.

“I love and miss you endlessly,” she wrote in the caption. “Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.”

In a follow up post, the model, 23, announced that the Paul Walker Foundation is partnering with Giving Tuesday and Toys for Tots.

The actor, who was known for starring in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, died in a car crash in 2013. Meadow Walker, his only child, was just 15 at the time.

In September, Meadow celebrated what would have been her father’s 48th birthday with another cute childhood photo.

“Happy birthday daddy, I love you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meadow Walker also honored her father this summer by attending the premiere of “F9.”

She has stayed connected to her father’s “Fast & Furious” franchise family, including Vin Diesel, who is Meadow Walker’s godfather.

Diesel walked Meadow Walker down the aisle in October when she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic.

Fellow co-stars Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster also continue to pay tribute to their friend years after his death.

On Tuesday, the R&B singer shared a compilation video of sweet moments on and off set between him and Paul Walker.

In the lengthy Instagram caption, he praised his late friend as “a man that would stand UP for me as I would stand UP for him at any cost…. One of the most sincere and genuine souls to ever have lived on this earth.”

Paul Walker’s brother, Cody, commented on the post and said, “Today is never easy but talking on the phone for the last two hours made all the difference.” He added a heart emoji and called Gibson his brother.

Brewster, who left a heart emoji on Meadow Walker’s tribute post, uploaded a photo of Paul Walker smiling inside a colorful picture frame on the anniversary of his death.

“8 years,” she wrote.

Diesel responded with a prayer hands emoji.