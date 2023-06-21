Maya Hawke recalls the bold lie she told her parents as a teen so she could lose her virginity

Maya Hawke got hilariously candid when she opened up about a time she got into trouble as a teenager for lying to her famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

“I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity,” the "Stranger Things" star revealed during the June 20 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

“My father was very, very upset," said the actor.

Host Andy Cohen pointed out that while her dad knew she hadn't gone to therapy, he probably didn't know she went out to lose her virginity.

“No, and he gave me a really hard time," Hawke responded. "He went, ‘Where were you? Where did you go?’ And I said, ‘How am I supposed to have secrets if I'm not allowed to tell lies?'" she added.

Maya Hawke recalled angering her father, actor Ethan Hawke, when she lied to him as a teenager. Kurt Krieger / Corbis via Getty Images

When Cohen said that Hawke's dad likely "respected" her powerful answer, she said that was true. "He did. He was like, 'F--- this kid,'" said Hawke, mimicking her father's frustration at the time.

"'Foiled again!'" added Hawke, who currently stars in the new Wes Anderson movie “Asteroid City."

Hawke told The Guardian in October 2021 that her mom and dad, who married in 1998 and divorced in 2005, are supportive of her acting career, despite some past reservations.

"They were wary of the public life side of acting and the difficulties of that. They also tried to protect me from falling into acting. They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic. They didn’t want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies," she said.

The "Do Revenge" star added, "Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive."