Maya Hawke is the ‘perfect mix of Uma and Ethan’ in latest pic

Like mother, like daughter, like father, like daughter!

There's a real treat in a fresh Instagram post from Ethan Hawke, featuring a photo of the actor standing next to “Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke, his 24-year-old daughter with Uma Thurman.

"We’re doing an IG Live at 3pm ET to chat about #TheLastMovieStars. Join us!" the elder Hawke, 51, wrote on the picture, posted Monday:

The hair might not be quite what we're used to from Thurman, 52, but Maya Hawke's smile is clearly something she inherited from her model/actor mama. And there's also a resemblance to dad, a topic that has been debated for years.

Both Hawkes are appearing in the new HBO Max series "The Last Movie Stars." They appear as themselves, and the elder Hawke is directing. But that's not the only family affair: Ryan Hawke, Ethan Hawke's wife, is a producer.

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman in 2002 at a Vanity Fair Party in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke were married from 1998-2005; they also have a son, Levon, 20.

We're not the only ones noticing a similarity, or cheering the way the father-daughter duo is sticking together in the industry. Noted fan @Ferrarinathalia in the comments, "I love how Maya is the perfect mix of Uma and Ethan! She’s stunning like her parents!"

Added @Parisandparty, "What a picture! What a picture, my my! What a duo! 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Meanwhile, actor Ione Skye Lee is clearly loving the series. "I am living for this," she wrote in the comments. "It’s incredible. Learning so much. What a joy. So well made and it’s changing me for the better."