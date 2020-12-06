When Matthew Perry wanted to promote his line of limited edition "Friends" apparel on social media, his fiancée was there for him.

For the first time since joining Instagram in February, Perry posted a photo of his partner, literary manager Molly Hurwitz, on his profile on Saturday. In the snapshot, the 29-year-old holds her long brown hair up with both hands as she gives the camera a serious look.

"You don't have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free," Perry captioned the pic, which shows Hurwitz in a black shirt that reads, "Could this BE any more of a T-shirt?" The phrase is a riff on Perry's "Friends" character Chandler Bing's most famous line.

Fans couldn't help but comment on the rare glimpse into Perry's personal life.

"The luckiest woman ever," one person wrote.

"The original Miss Chanandler Bong," another chimed in, another reference to a long-running joke on the series about the name Chandler's TV Guide is addressed to.

From seeing Perry's future wife to having some new holiday shopping items, it's been an exciting 24 hours for "Friends" fans since Perry announced the limited edition line.

The T-shirts cost $26.99, and the famous phrase is also being printed on a variety of other products. Sweatshirts cost $44.99, hats are $21.99 and mugs are $14.99. The collection is available for two weeks, and proceeds will support the World Health Organization's coronavirus relief efforts, according to Perry.

The 51-year-old actor previously modeled one of the styles, which also includes a cartoon featuring Chandler Bing busting a move.

Perry has never tied the knot, despite his aspirational marriage to Courteney Cox's Monica Geller on the show. Perry popped the question to Hurwitz in November, People reported. The couple had been dating since 2018.

“I decided to get engaged,” Perry told the magazine. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

In addition to the new apparel collection for a worthy cause, "Friends" fans can also look forward to the long-awaited reunion, which will film next year after being put on pause due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"'Friends' reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry tweeted last month. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"