Matthew Perry announces limited-edition 'Friends' apparel to benefit good cause

Could this be any more of a Matthew Perry merchandise store? We think not!

The "Friends" star is selling limited edition apparel featuring one of Chandler Bing's most famous one-liners — and it's all for a good cause.

Perry modeled one of the shirts, which features a cartoon drawing of his "Friends" character dancing, along with a riff on one of Chandler's most famous phrases: "Could this BE anymore of a T-shirt?" The 51-year-old actor also pretended to use a banana as a telephone as he showed off his new shirt.

"What is this, a limited edition T-shirt for charity?" Perry captioned the photo. "For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts."

"Banana not included," he added.

The T-shirts cost $26.99. The famous phrase is also being plastered on a variety of other products, just fill in the blank with the item. Sweatshirts cost $44.99, hats are $21.99 and mugs are $14.99.

The new merchandise line isn't the only thing "Friends" fans are looking forward to. The exclusive, unscripted "Friends" reunion special for HBO Max was put on hold after the coronavirus pandemic sent the world into lockdown. However, Perry gave fans some renewed hope last month when he shared an update on Twitter.

"'Friends' reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" he wrote.

It's unclear whether that means they'll be taping the reunion in March, or if it'll be airing then, but nevertheless, having a date to look forward to on the calendar is cheering up fans of the iconic sitcom.

While the pandemic has delayed some big plans, Perry didn't let it get in the way of his love life. The "Friends" star popped the question to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, 29, in November.

“I decided to get engaged,” Perry told People. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”