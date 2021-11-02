Mariah Carey responds after Texas bar bans playing her Christmas song until December

Mariah Carey is ready to debate anyone who thinks it's too early in the season to play her most iconic Christmas song.

Last week, National Review critic Kyle Smith posted a photo of a sign from a Texas bar that feels pretty strongly about the matter. The single piece of paper reads in all caps, "Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You will be skipped if played before Dec. 1. After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."

Smith didn't name the bar but said he found it on a "Dallas jukebox."

A few days later, Twitter user @ntferny retweeted the post and added the following caption: "Is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?"

Somehow, Carey came across that post and felt compelled to reply. The singer posted a photo of herself dressed in battle armor holding a sword from a 2015 ad she shot for the mobile video game "Game of War."

The music icon's fans seemed to dig her fun response and one even shared the following comment in support: "Where can I join your army?"

Carey has always been the unofficial queen of Christmas and her holiday albums have delighted fans of all ages over the years. On Monday, in the wee hours of the morning, she even posted a video of herself getting ready for the holidays by using a giant candy cane to smash one of the pumpkins in a series of jack-o'-lanterns that read "It's not time," leaving the message to read "It's time."

In the Instagram video, Carey dons a sparkly red gown and heels and frolics inside a beautifully decorated home. The date "11/5" is also visible on a gift, which has fans wondering if she's planning something special for this upcoming Friday.

Carey first released "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in 1994 and it appears as the second track on her holiday album "Merry Christmas." It's arguably now Carey's most popular song and hot on the heels of Halloween, the pop classic is already climbing the iTunes music charts once again and is currently listed at No. 48 on the list.