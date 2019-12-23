Watch Savannah and Hoda in Mariah Carey's celeb-filled 'Christmas' video

Mariah Carey just dropped another music video in honor of the 25th anniversary of her hit holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." This version features a long list of celebrities — including TODAY's own Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie — lip-syncing along to the hit.

The video starts off with Tyler Perry jokingly mispronouncing Carey's name as he dedicates the video to her. From there, the celebrity appearances continue, from Ryan Reynolds to Katy Perry to Snoop Dogg to Jennifer Hudson.

Even non-singers got in on the video, with "Always Be My Maybe" star Ali Wong recording a selfie video and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah singing into a picture of a wrapped gift on a stick. "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross serenaded her cellphone in selfie mode from a couch.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Andy Cohen, James Corden and John Travolta are among the many other names who lend their star power to the tribute.

Carey's 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, also make an appearance, dancing their hearts out to the tune.

This is the second music video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" the singer has dropped in recent weeks. On Dec. 19, she posted a polished music video for the classic Christmas hit. The newer version was in stark contrast to the original video released years ago, which was made to look like a vintage home movie.

The star-studded clip released Monday appeared to be a bit of a surprise for the "We Belong Together" singer.

"WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten," Carey tweeted after seeing it. "I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!"

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" is played every year around the holidays since its release in 1994, but only recently reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.