Lisa Rinna shares her thoughts on daughter Amelia and Scott Disick's split

This time last year, rumors began to circulate about a budding romance between actor and model Amelia Gray Hamlin and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Scott Disick.

And as it turned out, there was something to those rumors — at least until recently.

While the former couple haven’t had much to say about their ups or downs publicly, one person has felt free to talk about the relationship. Hamlin’s mother, Lisa Rinna, chimed in with her thoughts about the pairing throughout season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

And on Wednesday night’s reunion episode, the proud parent even opened up about their split — including who made the decision to make the break and why.

“(Amelia) made it all on her own,” the 58-year-old star told host Andy Cohen when he asked if she had any role in initiating the split.

Of course, Cohen couldn’t be blamed for suspecting Rinna might have had a role. Back in a July episode of “Real Housewives,” the reality TV star revealed her concern about her then 19-year-old daughter dating a man 18 years her senior, who also has three children of his own.

When Rinna’s co-star Erika Jayne noted that she was a little nervous about the match, Rinna confessed, “I’m a lot nervous about it.”

But if she didn’t factor in the breakup, who or what did?

Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne sit alongside Lisa Rinna as the reality TV star opens up about her daughter's split from Scott Disick on part two of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion. Bravo

“I think you just have to read the press,” Rinna said with a sly smile on the reunion special. “Amelia did.”

That comment earned laughter from the rest of the cast, because they knew exactly what Rinna was referring to.

In August, Disick made headlines after a text he allegedly sent to Younes Bendjima revealed he had a problem with the way their mutual ex-girlfriend — aka the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian — was conducting herself in her PDA-packed romance with Travis Barker. The message made headlines when Bendjima shared it on his Instagram stories, and it seemed to be a tipping point for Disick and Hamlin.

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” Rinna said.

But it wasn’t the only factor.

“There’s never one reason why I think people split up, you know,” she continued. “Now’s the time to heal, now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

Even Scott, whom she now admits wasn’t such a bad guy.

“No, actually, he was very nice.” Rinna acknowledged, though she explained she only met him on three occasions.

Cohen then turned the topic to the other Real Housewives, asking how they felt about the breakup between Hamlin and Disick.

Jayne wasted no time answering with a shrug and a single word: “Good.”