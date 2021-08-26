Lisa Rinna wishes daughter Amelia was dating this celebrity instead of Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna still isn't sold on her daughter Amelia Hamlin's relationship with Scott Disick.

The reality TV star and actor opened up about what she views as an unconventional pairing during Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and said she wishes she could approve of the relationship.

While talking about the sensitive matter, the 58-year-old explained that she's happy with her eldest daughter Delilah Hamlin's boyfriend, Eyal Booker.

"We love Eyal. He’s so good for Delilah. I mean, she’s really growing into herself. Harry’s made it quite clear he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot," she said during a confessional.

The mother of two then went on to say that she's not pleased that Amelia, 20, is dating Disick, 38.

"I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point, no," she said.

During the clip, Rinna even threw out a potential suitor for her daughter.

"Why can’t it be Harry Styles?! Why the f--- is it Scott Disick?!” she said.

This isn't the first time that Rinna has spoken out about her daughter's budding relationship with Disick, who rose to reality TV fame as a star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The 38-year-old shares three children with his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

In a July episode of her hit Bravo show, the reality star admitted that she wasn't thrilled to hear that her daughter was dating someone 18 years older than she is.

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids," she said at the time. "Hello!"

Both stars have had birthdays since the episode was filmed.

"I'm a lot nervous about it," she admitted.

In another episode, Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin, echoed his wife's statements and said he couldn't understand why his daughter was dating someone so much older.

"My feelings about it, I must confess: The issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," he said during the episode.