Lisa Rinna has interesting reaction to report daughter Amelia and Scott Disick split

Lisa Rinna isn't shedding any tears over her daughter Amelia Hamlin's reported breakup with boyfriend Scott Disick — in fact, she appears to be happy about it.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 58, made her feelings known in the comments of a Queens of Bravo post on Instagram. The post included an image with several recent headlines about celebrities, including the news that Hamlin, 20, and Disick, 38, had called it quits.

Rinna commented on the post with a smiley face emoji.

Fans reacted to Rinna's snarky comment with glee.

"shade, I am deceased lol," wrote one.

"hahahaha queen i’m so happy for y’all," another chimed in.

One fan responded to Rinna by writing, "the relief you must be feeling."

After all, Rinna had made no secret of the fact that she disapproved of her younger daughter's nearly yearlong relationship with Disick, who shares three children with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian.

During a July episode of "RHOBH," which was filmed before Hamlin and Disick's 2021 birthdays, Rinna revealed that she objected to the 18-year age difference between her daughter and the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

"She's 19, he's 37 with three kids," she said. "Hello!"

Later, on an episode of "RHOBH" that aired in August, Rinna voiced her disapproval with Disick again. Rinna said she and husband Harry Hamlin, 69, adored their eldest daughter Delilah Hamlin's boyfriend, Eyal Booker.

"We love Eyal. He’s so good for Delilah. I mean, she’s really growing into herself. Harry’s made it quite clear he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot," Rinna said during a confessional.

However, she and Hamlin weren't as pleased with Amelia Hamlin's choice of Disick for a mate.

"I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point, no," she said.

While venting her frustration over the couple's relationship, Rinna mentioned her choice for a partner for her daughter.

"Why can’t it be Harry Styles?! Why the f--- is it Scott Disick?!” she said.

On Tuesday, Amelia Hamlin shared a quote in her Instagram stories that hinted that she had made changes in her life.

"Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart," read the quote. “Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."