IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 problem-solving beauty finds for summer — starting at $11

Autopsy reveals Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction

The late singer and daughter of Elvis Presley passed away due to a pre-existing illness.
/ Source: TODAY
By Alex Portée and Diana Dasrath

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death was due to a small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

In a July 13 report obtained by NBC News, the late singer's death was identified as having occurred specifically from sequelae, a condition that results from a pre-existing illness.

Authorities had previously confirmed Presley had experienced cardiac arrest.

Presley passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 54.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Alex Portée

Alex Portée is a senior trending reporter at TODAY Digital and is based in Los Angeles.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is NBC News’ entertainment producer and a senior reporter. 