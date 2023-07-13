Autopsy reveals Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death was due to a small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

In a July 13 report obtained by NBC News, the late singer's death was identified as having occurred specifically from sequelae, a condition that results from a pre-existing illness.

Authorities had previously confirmed Presley had experienced cardiac arrest.

Presley passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 54.

