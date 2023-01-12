Lisa Marie Presley 'rushed' to hospital after apparent medical emergency

Lisa Marie Presley has been taken to a hospital after she was found not breathing at her home in Calabasas, California.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the emergency call around 10:40 a.m. PT, NBC News reported.

Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

After arriving, deputies and the fire department treated Lisa Marie Presley in her home before transporting her to a local hospital via ambulance, officials told NBC News.

Mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the news reports of her daughter’s health scare on Facebook.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” she wrote on her official page on Jan. 12. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, who will turn 55 on Feb. 1, is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Her most recent public appearance was on Jan. 10 at the Golden Globe Awards. Lisa Marie Presley supported Austin Butler who won a Golden Globe for best actor in a drama, motion picture for his portrayal of her father and the legendary rock ‘n’ roll artist.

Priscilla Presley also attended the ceremony and cheered on Butler when he took the stage.

Lisa Marie Presley followed in her father’s footsteps and decided to become a musician. She has released three albums: “To Whom It May Concern” in 2003, “Now What” in 2005 and “Storm & Grace” in 2012.

The “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” singer was previously married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

Lisa Marie Presley shares 33-year-old daughter and actor Riley Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough and 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper with former spouse Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough’s son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Benjamin Presley was laid to rest at Graceland.

This is a developing story, please check back later for more details.