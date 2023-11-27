Linda Evangelista is 'not interested' in dating. The internet loves her reasoning

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista is going viral for comments she made about the state of her dating life.

Evangelista, 58, revealed in 2021 that CoolSculpting, a noninvasive cosmetic procedure designed to reduce fat, had left her "brutally disfigured," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Evangelista sued Zeltiq Aesthetics, the parent company behind CoolSculpting, for $50 million. The two parties reached a settlement in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Speaking to the Sunday Times in a November 2023 interview, Evangelista says she's recovering, emotionally, from the procedure — but isn't interested in dating.

“Not interested. I don’t want to sleep with anybody any more. I don’t want to hear somebody breathing," she said.

Linda Evangelista at the Azzedine Alaia Spring 1990 show circa 1989 in Paris, France. PL Gould / Getty Images

Evangelista's pithy comments on her dating life went viral on X, where users praised the former runway model's resilience and honesty.

"Linda Evangelista is so real for this," one tweet read.

Other's found Evangelista's lack of desire to "hear somebody breathing" relatable, writing, "Welp Linda, a lot of us feel that way. Even us married folks".

Evangelista’s quote was placed among other now famous celebrity interview headlines, especially Whoopi Goldberg's thoughts on marriage: "I don’t want somebody in my house".

Another X user dubbed her quip "a contender for Quote of the Year".

Evangelista also reflected on how the procedure changed her life in the interview. She said she no longer “blames” herself for the procedure, which left hardened lumps on her body.

“I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong. For the longest time I thought I did. I’m not completely rid of it, but I work hard at getting rid of the guilt and the shame. And I’m not letting it ruin my life,” she said.

Evangelista wrote, in her initial Instagram post, that her changed appearance made her a “recluse.” Looking back on all the support she received, she says she might have approached her life differently: “I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared.”

Today, Evangelista said “staying alive” is her priority. She said she has been living with “one foot in the grave” since her breast cancer returned in July 2022, the same month she reached a settlement in her Cool-Sculpting case. Evangelista had received a double breast mastectomy in 2018, which she had kept private until now.

Rather than become a recluse amid her recent challenges, Evangelista has kept busy. She made her return to walking the runway, opened up about her life in the AppleTV+ series "The Super Models" and is the focus of a coffee table book.