Drew Barrymore, Whoopi Goldberg bond over their past surprise weddings

Ever have one of those whirlwind romances where you wake up one morning and, oops, you're married?

Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg have. During Barrymore's "The Art of the Interview" digital series recently, the actor, 45, sat down with Goldberg, 64, and discovered they had this very specific life experience in common.

Drew Barrymore and Whoopi Goldberg at the Women in Film's 25th annual Crystal Awards luncheon in 2001. Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Barrymore, who's gearing up for her "Drew Barrymore Show" daytime talk series, recalled how she met and married her first husband, Jeremy Thomas, while making 1995's "Boys on the Side" with Goldberg.

"By the way, sidebar," says Barrymore, "(remember) when I had to show up on the set of 'Boys on the Side' and tell you I got married over the weekend? Talk about shame. Like, 'Yeah, no, I wasn't really talking about this guy last week, but I'm married to him now. So happy Monday.'"

The former "E.T." star was 19 when she and Thomas, who was then 31, wed. They ended things two months later. She was married to comedian Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016.

It's been a long time since that first trial marriage, but Barrymore said she wasn't sure how the "View" co-host would react to the news. "I was embarrassed because I care about what you think," she said.

Well, it turns out that Goldberg knows the feeling. She's been married three times: to Alvin Martin (1973-1979), David Claessen (1986-1988) and Lyle Trachtenberg (1994-1995).

Jeremy Thomas and Drew Barrymore in 1994. The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

"I did that also, pretty much the same way," adds Goldberg. She then sides into a re-enactment of how she'd broken the news to everyone at the time: "'Hey, yes, I'm here. No, no, I did get married. What's his name? Wait a minute, I know it — but let's finish with what you're talking about and we'll get to what his name is.'"

"It's a real 'how-was-you-weekend?' moment!" Barrymore chuckles.

So both ladies are single, and at least Goldberg plans to remain that way for the near future. As she told The New York Times in 2016, "I'm much happier on my own. I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don't want somebody in my house."