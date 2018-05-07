share tweet pin email

Lady Antebellum put themselves in the penalty box after flubbing the national anthem before Saturday's Stanley Cup playoff game in Nashville.

The seven-time Grammy winners sheepishly apologized for garbling the line, "O'er the ramparts we watched," during their rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the Predators taking on the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

The country trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood had a few players on the ice suppressing grins when they mangled the line. They followed with an apologetic tweet during the game.

Welp. Weâre human too yâall ð¤·âï¸ð¤·âï¸ð¤·âï¸ Weâre still rooting for ya Preds!!! #smashville pic.twitter.com/0fWw5EqV8R — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 6, 2018

"Welp. We’re human too y’all,'' they wrote alongside a picture of Kelly with his face in his hands. "We're still rooting for ya Preds!!!"

The national anthem mishap set an unfortunate tone for the home team, as the Predators were routed 6-2 by the Jets in Game 5 to put them one loss away from playoff elimination.

"The Predators spared Lady Antebellum the indignity of having the most regrettable performance on the Bridgestone Arena ice surface Saturday,'' Predators reporter Adam Vingan wrote in The Tennessean.

It was a far cry from the joy of Game 2 in Nashville, when country star Carrie Underwood had her 3-year-old son clapping along with everyone else after a rousing national anthem ahead of a 5-4 Predators win.

Lady Antebellum can take solace in the fact that their minor screw-up pales in comparison to some of the all-time national anthem disasters, like Fergie's performance at the NBA All-Star Game in February, Roseanne Barr's screeching before a 1990 San Diego Padres game and Olympian Carl Lewis's butcher job ahead of a 1993 New Jersey Nets game.

Maybe if there's a Game 7 in Nashville, Lady Antebellum will get a chance to come back and redeem themselves.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.