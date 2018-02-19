Fergie's national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game was ... interesting

Fergie attempted a bluesy, jazzy version of the national anthem before Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game and shot an airball.
The reaction to the slowed-down, breathy rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by the Black Eyed Peas singer had Fergie nudging into Carl Lewis and Roseanne territory among the most panned national anthems performed at a sporting event.
During the performance, Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green was caught by cameras trying to stifle a laugh as a low buzz spread through the crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Roseanne Barr, who delivered one of the all-time infamous national anthems before a San Diego Padres game in 1990, also weighed in. At least Fergie didn't emulate Roseanne and grab her crotch and spit when she was finished.
Several people on social media likened it to Marilyn Monroe famously singing "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962, and not in a good way.
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley joked on the TNT broadcast that he "needed a cigarette" after Fergie's performance, while fellow Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal came to her defense.
"Fergie, I love you,'' he said. "It was different. It was sexy. I liked it. Leave her alone."
Others weren't so kind.
