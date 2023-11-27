Kylie Jenner reveals she and Jordyn Woods ‘stayed in touch’ amid Tristan Thompson drama

Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Jordyn Woods remained friends despite a pseudo love triangle between Woods, Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Jenner and Woods had famously been best friends, but reached an inflection point in 2018 when rumors surfaced that Woods hooked up with Thompson, who was Kardashian's partner at the time. Woods confirmed on Red Table Talk the following year that she and the NBA player shared a kiss. There were reports after that Jenner and Woods stopped being friends shortly after the news broke.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner on Aug. 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Turns out, though, Jenner and Woods maintained their friendship all along, Jenner told Interview Magazine.

"We always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore," Jenner said.

The mother of two described it all as a learning experience.

"There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen," she said. "We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."

Recent episodes of "The Kardashians" have breeched the topic. Thompson apologized to Jenner on Season Four, Episode Eight for his role in the cheating scandal.

“I put myself and (Jordyn) into a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart. (I) made it tough for you and Khloé, because at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100% on me,” he said. “I want to say I’m sorry, and I feel bad about it.”

Jenner accepted his apology and said she is "cool" with Woods.

“We still talk and catch up. We’re good,” she said.