Kylie Jenner and Tristan Thompson have 'long overdue' conversation about Jordyn Woods

The next stop on Tristan Thompson's apology tour is Kylie Jenner.

On Season Four, Episode Eight, of “The Kardashians," Tristan sat down with Kylie to apologize for his involvement in the cheating scandal with her then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

It all started when Tristan told Khloé Kardashian that he wanted to speak to members of her family about what went down.

"I have a lot of respect for your whole family, so I feel like it's important to go down the line and speak to everyone. And whether they want to hear it or not, I would feel better expressing my truth to them," he said.

"As a man, you got to own your s---," Tristan added.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner at the launch event of the activewear label Secndnture on Aug. 29, 2018, in West Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

At that point, Tristan revealed that he's already had a "private talk" with Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Later in the episode, Tristan met up with Kylie in her home and apologized for the way he ruined her friendship with Jordyn Woods.

First, Tristan said "it's been long overdue," for them to have a conversation about the matter, and Kylie agreed.

"I feel, it really bothers me because it's like, we've always had such a dope relationship and I feel like everyone got affected differently, but, I think you were affected the most by the situation with, you know, losing a sister basically, like, you lost Jordyn who was a big part of your life," he said. "Because I know how much she meant to your life. And you guys' connection was — two peas in a pod."

"I put myself and (Jordyn) into a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart. (I) made it tough for you and Khloé, because at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it's 100% on me," Tristan continued. "I want to say I'm sorry, and I feel bad about it."

The NBA star said he made some "poor decisions" in his past, due to him being "young and stupid" and also a "f-----g idiot."

However, Kylie accepted his apology and said she and Jordyn are still "cool" to this day. The only thing that changed was their co-dependent relationship.

"We still talk and catch up. We're good," she said.

At that point, Tristan asked her if she could relay his apology to Jordyn because she'd gotten "a lot of flack" from the scandal.

"You do some dumb a-- s--t," Kylie said.

Tristan and Khloé at Tristan's birthday on March 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

"It's just hard to forgive the things that you did to Khloé. But I want to move on from that," she added.

In 2018, rumors surfaced that Jordyn and Tristan had hooked up while he was in a relationship with Khloé.

During an appearance on “Red Table Talk," Jordyn talked about those rumors and said Tristan did kiss her when they were at an after-party together.

"When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment," she said on the show.

“I was in shock. I was like, ‘Hmm, let me just pretend like that didn’t happen,'" she added.