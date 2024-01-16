When Kieran Culkin won his first Emmy award on Monday night, he used the opportunity to send a cheeky and loving message to his wife, Jazz Charton.

While accepting the award for best actor in a drama series, the "Succession" star told his wife — and the whole world -— that he wants more children.

"And of course my beautiful wife Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids: (Kinsey Sioux) and Wilder Wolf. I love you so many and so much," he said. "And Jazz, I want more."

Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin at the Emmy Awards in January 2024. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The camera then panned to his 35-year-old wife, who was laughing in the audience.

"You said maybe if I win," Culkin teased. "I love you so much."

Read on to learn more about the woman who's been supporting Culkin behind the scenes for over a decade.

She’s from London

Charton originally hails from London, but relocated to New York City in 2010. Per a 2021 Instagram post, she only intended to stay in New York for a short trip. Love changed her plans.

“11 years ago today I left London for NYC for what was supposed to be a 3 month trip… 2 babies deep now so I guess I’m staying,” she captioned the post.

Even though she now resides in the U.S., Charton appears to visit London often, per her Instagram, and posts social media shout-outs to her home country.

She was working at an ad agency when she met her husband

During a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Culkin revealed that his wife was working in an ad agency's music department when they met at a New York bar in 2012.

“I said, ‘I’m Kieran. You have an English accent. What’s your name?’” he said. “She said, ‘Jazz.’ I said, ‘J-A-Z-Z, like the music?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s fucking stupid.’”

The two started talking and the rest is history.

She married Culkin in 2013

While traveling together in 2013, Culkin and Charton got married in what appears to be a memorable ceremony.

#tbt to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm 4 years ago today. Still the best pit stop I’ve ever made," Charton captioned an Instagram post in 2017.

The couple shares 2 children

Charton announced that she and Culkin were expecting their first child together in May 2019.

"My favourite surprise so far. We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We’re excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September," she captioned the post.

The couple's daughter Kinsey Sioux was born in September of that year. Two years later, they welcomed a son named Wilder Wolf. While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that year, Culkin explained that his son didn't have a name for the first seven weeks of his life.

“We found (the name) in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought, ‘That’s great, but instead of pulling the trigger on it, let’s torture ourselves for about seven weeks disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked,’” he said.

She gives her Instagram followers a realistic view at motherhood

Parenting isn't easy, and Charton doesn't waste time trying to pretend otherwise. She regularly gives her social media followers a glimpse of her life with two young children.

In one post, she shared a photo of her two kids and wrote, "Oh just when the exhaustion and stress of parenthood makes me think life was better before kids they do stuff like this and 😭."

The same year, Charton wished her fellow moms a happy Mother's Day with the following message: "May your exhausted, relentless days be filled with these moments that make the chaos worth it."

She's her husband's biggest fan

Over the past decade, Charton has been Culkin's biggest supporter and she rarely misses an opportunity to share her love for him — and keep him humble — on social media.

When he appeared on "Saturday Night Live" in 2021, she posted a shout-out to him on Instagram.

"Proud would be an understatement. So lucky to see this impressive man achieve his dreams — even while our kids deprive me of sleep and just general quality of life," she wrote.

When Culkin won his first award at the 2024 Golden Globes, his wife congratulated him on Instagram in a lovingly cheeky way.

"He finally did it!!!! How insane! What can I make fun of him for now? I’ll think of something. What an honor it has been to be by his side for all of this!" she wrote.