Khloé Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson rumors: 'Stop pushing this narrative'

Khloé Kardashian has taken to social media to shut down recent relationship rumors.

The 38-year-old responded after an Instagram fan page shared a rumor suggesting Kim Kardashian had attended a Los Angeles Lakers game to cheer on her sister's ex Tristan Thompson.

After the caption of the post stated that speculation that Khloé Kardashian is back with Thompson is unconfirmed, she addressed the message in the comments.

"Stop pushing this narrative," she wrote. "It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star said the rumors are "exhausting," but people will believe "lies" if it's what they want to hear.

"Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," Khloé Kardashian wrote.

As an example, she said she still supports sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, even if she doesn't always make it public.

"He’s my brother," she said of Disick. "It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are."

Khloé Kardashian has previously been open about her connection with Thompson, wishing him a happy birthday in March and calling him "truly the best father."

In an Instagram post, the reality television star uploaded several photos and videos of the Lakers player and their children, 5-year-old daughter True and a 9-month-old son whose name has not been revealed.

“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them," Khloé Kardashian gushed of Thompson and his children on the post, for which the comment section was turned off. "All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

She added, “Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

On the second episode of “The Kardashians” Season Two, released in September 2022, Khloé Kardashian confirmed that Thompson previously proposed to her, though she didn't originally tell her family.

Kim Kardashian got on camera to explain her interaction with the basketball player during that time.

“I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was like a year since they had drama,” she said on the episode. “So this is last Valentine’s Day. And then I called him the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh, my God, did you propose?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I did in December.’”

The Skims founder admitted she felt shocked that her sister didn't tell her about the proposal and that she didn't find out herself until she called Thompson the day after she was expecting the request to happen.

Khloé Kardashian didn't say "yes" to Thompson, however, saying on the family's reality show that she wanted a relationship that she's "proud" of.

“I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,” Khloé Kardashian said. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family.’ And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever going to accept something and give someone false hope and I said that to him.”

The couple broke up in December 2021 following reports that Thompson had fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols.

In Season Two, Khloé Kardashian dropped that she and Thompson were attempting to welcome a baby via surrogate days before she discovered the scandal.

In January 2022, Thompson publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian in an Instagram story after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Nichols.

He wrote on an Instagram story that he took "full responsibility" for his actions and looked forward to "amicably raising" his son with the model. In a second text screen, Thompson apologized to Khloé Kardashian.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he concluded.

Thompson is also father to son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.