Khloé Kardashian reveals Tristan Thompson proposed and why she didn’t tell her family

Khloé Kardashian could've been engaged to Tristan Thompson.

On the second episode of "The Kardashians" Season Two, released on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Khloé, 38, confirmed that Thompson, 31, proposed to her after Kim Kardashian revealed the surprising news in the episode.

"Yeah," Khloé replied when a producer asked her about it in her confessional.

While speaking to the cameras, Kim explained how Thompson's proposal happened.

"I'll never forget Tristan calling me and he was going to propose to her on Valentine's Day, which was like a year since they had drama," she explained, "so this is like last Valentine's Day. And then I called him like, the day after, and I was like, 'Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh, my God, did you propose?' And he was like, 'Oh, yeah, I did in December.'"

Kim said she felt shocked because Khloé didn't tell her anything about it, and she didn't find out until she called Thompson the day after she thought the proposal was going to happen in February.

However, Khloé explained why she turned the NBA player down and she said it was because she wanted to be in a relationship that she's "proud" of.

"I want to be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone," Khloé said. "And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family.' And as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever going to accept something and give someone false hope and I said that to him."

Kim then told her sister that she gets how "draining" her relationship with Thompson can be.

"You don't deserve this," she said.

"Thank you," Khloé replied before giving Kim a big hug.

In December 2021, Khloé and Thompson broke up after reports surfaced that he had fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Khloé's tearful reaction was captured in Season One of “The Kardashians" when Kim broke the news to her over the phone. However, in the Season Two premiere that aired on Sept. 22, Khloé revealed that she and Thompson had been taking steps to welcome another baby via surrogate just days before she found out about the scandal.

“Oh my God," Kim replied.

The "Revenge Body" star ended up welcoming her second child, a baby boy, with Thompson in early August.

The two are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.