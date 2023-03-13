Khloé Kardashian posts birthday message for Tristan Thompson: ‘You are truly the best father’

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children, in honor of his 32nd birthday.

On Monday, March 13, “The Kardashians” star wished Thompson a happy birthday on Instagram and included a series of family photos in the post.

She uploaded a slideshow that featured pictures and videos of the NBA player, who is currently a free agent, bonding with his children. A few of the snaps show Thompson holding the two children he shares with Kardashian: 4-year-old daughter True and a 7-month-old baby boy, whose name has not been revealed yet.

In the first photo, Thompson cuddles up next to his son Prince, 6, whom he shares with former partner Jordan Craig, and True as the three of them hold the 7-month-old newborn. Kardashian posted a snap of Thompson with his late mother, Andrea Thompson, as well.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” the Good American co-founder wrote in her caption. “You are truly the best father, brother & uncle.”

The 38-year-old reality television star continued to gush about Thompson and said, “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

She added that her birthday wish for her former partner is to “continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free.”

“Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy,” she concluded. She turned off the comments on her post.

Mom Kris Jenner also penned a sweet birthday tribute.

She shared a photo with Thompson on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Tristan!”

“I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness,” she said before adding a red heart and a birthday cake emoji.

Both Kardashian and Jenner’s birthday messages alluded to Thompson’s current struggle as he grieves the loss of his mother, who died in January.

Last month, Thompson penned an emotional tribute for his mom that included group photos with Kardashian and True.

“I’m in disbelief. Im in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone.”

He celebrated his mom and said, “You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know.”

The basketball player lamented some “wrong decisions” he has made in his life.

“Im sorry for the embarrassment &pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised,” he promised. “I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation.”

Thompson then told his mom he would protect and take care of Amari, his 16-year-old brother who has epilepsy.

“Til we meet again,” he signed the post. “Your first born, Tristan.”

Kardashian penned a tribute to Andrea on her Instagram, too.

“Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side,” she said in a lengthy caption.

Thompson and Kardashian began dating in 2016, but the two later split in 2021 amid cheating rumors. A rep for Kardashian confirmed to TODAY.com that the exes welcomed their second child in August 2022.

In addition to his three other children, Thompson also announced in January 2022 that he has a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols.