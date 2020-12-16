Kelly Clarkson has covered another Christmas hit — but it’s not the one you think it is.

For the latest installment of “Kellyoke” on her talk show, the superstar performed her take on “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” a 1989 track by the novelty band Vince Vance & the Valiants that Clarkson also released as a holiday single this year.

Backed by her band dolled up in tuxedoes, Clarkson gave an electric performance standing under blue lights beaming down on the Christmas-themed set.

“All that I want, can't be found underneath the Christmas tree/ You are the angel atop my tree/ You are my dream come true/ Santa can't bring me what I need ‘cause all I want for Christmas is you,” she sang as the track reached its apex.

Despite bearing the same title, the song is not connected to Mariah Carey’s 1994 smash. But that didn't matter to Clarkson's fans.

“Kelly don't tease me! I thought you finally did a Mariah song but I guess not. You still slayed as always, though!” a commenter on YouTube wrote.

“I am now convinced that 'Kelly Clarkson' is a genre itself,” another person wrote.

“The new Queen of Christmas,” someone else added.

Clarkson, whose sole Christmas album, “Wrapped in Red,” came out in 2013, has certainly gotten into the spirit of the season this year.

She’s covered Judy Garland’s classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and joined forces with Tori Kelly for “Silent Night.” On “The Voice,” she also teamed up with Brett Eldredge to perform their duet, “Under the Mistletoe.”