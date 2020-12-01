Kelly Clarkson gets into Christmas spirit with 'Silent Night' duet

Kelly Clarkson is getting into the holiday spirit! She did a powerful duet with singer Tori Kelly on a recent episode of her talk show.

Kelly released a holiday album earlier this year, "A Tori Kelly Christmas." It was executive produced by Babyface.

"We were trying to figure out who we could bring in to produce the album and I was like, scrolling online and looking up all my favorite Christmas albums and stuff and I came across him," she told Clarkson during an interview segment. "And I was like, that would be so amazing if he would do my album but thinking it'd be a long shot ... and then he said yes."

Clarkson is no stranger to "Silent Night" — in fact, she has her own rendition on her 2013 album, "Wrapped in Red."

The two singers also played a game on the show where they tried to guess the lyrics to classic Christmas carols.

"We had to stand because I take things seriously," Clarkson laughed ahead of the segment. "They're trying to make us look like fools and I'm game."

They did their best to recall "Hark! the Herald Angels Sing," with Kelly losing the first round.

"I gotta be honest with you, that was legit robotic..." Clarkson said. "It was coming out of me and I had no idea what I was saying. I was sweating."

They couldn't get through "O Christmas Tree" or "We Three Kings" either.

Their duet of "Silent Night" more than made up for the failed Christmas carol game though and definitely put us all in the holiday spirit.