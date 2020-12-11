Kelly Clarkson's cover of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' is pure magic

Kelly Clarkson sure sounds like she’s ready for Christmas.

The Grammy-winning singer took a break from her recent covers of ‘90s hits to get into the spirit of the season on Friday's edition of "Kellyoke" on her talk show when she sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” the Judy Garland classic from the 1944 movie “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

Backed by band members in tuxedoes, the song gets off to a low-key and subtle start, with Clarkson, in a red dress, picking up the tempo and showing off the range of her voice while hitting the key notes as the tune moves along.

If you close your eyes, you’d be forgiven for thinking you’re enjoying a quiet night with loved ones as the snow falls outside.

Clarkson has covered this track before: It appears on her 2013 Christmas album, “Wrapped in Red.”

Her fans certainly like the job she did this time around, too.

“Kelly makes every song feel like her own. Her voice is magical,” one person raved.

“Yes, she definitely IS the queen of Christmas. This is bliss for anyone's ear. She looks stunning in red, as always, too!” someone else commented.

“QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS!!!!! We need another Holiday Album,” another person wrote.

It's not just the holiday classics Clarkson can own, either. Earlier this week, she performed "Under the Mistletoe," her duet with country star Brett Eldredge on "The Voice."