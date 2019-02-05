Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 9:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kelly Clarkson loves talking to people — it's listening to them that's a challenge for her.

In fact, Clarkson told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday that her listening skills need some serious improvement before her new talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," makes its debut next fall.

"I do need to learn. I have literally been watching — like, I’ve seen your show, tons of it. I watch all your episodes and Oprah’s and everyone’s because I’m like, 'How do I listen?'" the singer shared as the audience roared with laughter.

The "Piece By Piece" singer revealed she's so worried about the problem, she developed a clever idea for her cue cards.

"I literally had Alex (Duda), who’s producing the show, I literally had her… draw an airplane on a big giant card and, like, 'Land it.' Because I don’t shut up," she shared.

The Grammy winner described herself as a "conversationalist," explaining that the quick on-camera chats between hosts and guests are "really hard for me."

DeGeneres responded by agreeing Clarkson was right to be concerned.

"No, It's definitely important to listen," DeGeneres said to laughter. "That is one of the biggest things."

Soon-to-be talk show host Kelly Clarkson has the talking down - it's the listening that's tough. Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The funny lady added that, as a comedian, she's had to train herself to refrain from constantly making jokes while her guests open up.

When Clarkson interjected that she always wants to make jokes too, DeGeneres used it as a teachable moment.

"See how you just cut me off just now?" DeGeneres asked as the audience laughed.

"I'm gonna practice," Clarkson promised.

Watch Kelly and Ellen's hilarious conversation in the video above!