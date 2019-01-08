Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Kelly Clarkson's 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone" is a song we've all heard a million times, right? And it's a tune we could all sing if somebody asked ... right?

Well, somebody asked.

In a segment that aired on "The Tonight Show" Monday, host Jimmy Fallon gathered together an unusual assortment of singers and non-singers alike, gave them noise-canceling headphones and turned them loose on Clarkson's hit.

They couldn't hear themselves, and the results are pretty great.

Kelly Clarkson totally knows her own tune! The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

We start off with Clarkson, who obviously nails it. (Though we're still not sure if she can sing it backward.)

We sense Shaqille O'Neal sings like Clarkson plays basketball. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

But then we get Shaquille O'Neal, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan, "Last Week Tonight's" John Oliver, The Roots members, Meghan Trainor, Mumford & Sons and "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson.

The results are ... mixed. Trainor showcased some nice vibrato, while others like Oliver get an A for effort.

Meghan Trainor is pitch-perfect. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

But totally epic!

And major points to the non-singers in the group, who totally get into it and remind us exactly what we probably sound like when we rock out in our cars.