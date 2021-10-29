Want a 'Ghostbusters' 'Kellyoke'? Who you gonna call? Kelly Clarkson!

There’s something strange in the neighborhood!

Kelly Clarkson covered the “Ghostbusters” theme song Friday in her latest “Kellyoke” segment. She brought plenty of Halloween energy to her cover of the Ray Parker Jr. hit, which appeared on the original “Ghostbusters” soundtrack in 1984.

Clarkson and her backup dancers went all out with their outfits, rocking classic tan “Ghostbusters” jumpsuits with proton packs that Clarkson later revealed are official costumes from the upcoming sequel, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Who you gonna call? Weiss Eubanks / NBC

“Well, as you can see, I am one of the newest members of the elite team of Ghostbusters,” Clarkson said after her energy-filled performance. “You’re welcome, Ghostbusters, I am quite the addition.”

She also got real about the experience of wearing her “Ghostbusters” costume.

“I’m sweating, I’m getting ripe in this and they’re not going to want it back, so I’m going to be able to keep it,” she said. “It’s real sweaty and gross up in here!”

The “Ghostbusters” theme has a sweet family connection for Clarkson, who said it’s her 5-year-old son Remington’s favorite song.

“I have to play it before bed almost every night. He makes me play the video, the Ray Parker video. Not a joke, really loves it,” she said. “Don’t even think he’s seen 'Ghostbusters.' He’s 5. I don’t think he’s going to see this new one, but he just loves the song, thinks it’s cool.”

Just as she was wrapping up her “Kellyoke” segment, Clarkson got a huge surprise from one of the original Ghostbusters himself: Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore in the first two “Ghostbusters” movies in the ‘80s.

He ran onto the stage in a ghost-fighting jumpsuit, wielding a particle thrower that emitted a pink proton stream.

“Oh, my gosh!” Clarkson said. “You’re the OG. Can you help us out? I can’t host and bust ghosts at the same time.”

But then the sound of a ghost growling filled the studio.

“That’s for me. I got to go!” Hudson said before dashing off the stage.

Hudson will return as Winston in the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” slated for release Nov. 19. It picks up 30 years after the second "Ghostbusters."

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will also reprise their roles from the original films, joined by Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.