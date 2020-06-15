Get a first look at the 'Ghostbusters' cast reunion: 'I'm still giggling'

When you want to reunite the stars of a classic comedy, who you gonna call? “Ghostbusters!”

The cast of the smash 1984 movie sat down with Josh Gad in the latest installment of the actor’s series, “Reunited Apart,” in which they all reminisced about the movie in a Zoom call.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts joined the film’s director, Ivan Reitman, for the episode, which also featured Reitman’s son, Jason, who wrote and directed the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

One of the film’s other big stars, Harold Ramis, who co-wrote the movie with Aykroyd, died in 2014.

"Ghostbusters," which came out 36 years ago, remains a beloved comedy decades later. Columbia Pictures

In a preview of the episode, which premieres Monday at noon, Weaver recalled one of her early encounters with Murray.

“I’m still giggling about the fact that Billy came up to me, maybe the second scene. I was preparing because I’d been to drama school because now I was supposed to re-experience the terror dogs in the refrigerator,” she said.

The actress, who’s been nominated for three Academy Awards, said she learned a valuable lesson from him.

“But he came over, I don’t know if you remember this Bill, but you went, ‘What are you doing?’ and I went, ‘I’m preparing.’ And you went, ‘You’re what?’ and I said, ‘I’m preparing.’ You started to tickle me and shake me. And, really, you can’t do comedy if you’re going to prepare. It’s ridiculous,” she said laughing.

The “Ghostbusters” reunion is the latest coup for Gad, who has previously hosted reunions for the casts of “Splash," "The Goonies" and "Back to the Future."