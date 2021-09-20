Watch ‘Kellyoke’ queen Kelly Clarkson cover Spin Doctors classic (just go ahead now)

If you want to buy Kelly Clarkson flowers after her latest "Kellyoke" performance, just go ahead now.

The pop star put her own spin on the '90s classic "Two Princes" with "Kellyoke" now back in full swing this month on the latest season of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Clarkson's cover of the 1993 hit by the Spin Doctors stood out for her among the many classic songs she has sung in her karaoke series.

"This *might* be the most fun the band has ever had during a #Kellyoke," she tweeted about her band Y'all.

Her fans shared in that enthusiasm.

"She’s a GIFT that keeps on giving!" one YouTube commenter said.

"Amazing Kelly Clarkson spin on a spin doctors classic !!!!💗💗💗❤️" another wrote.

Her rendition of "Two Princes" follows performances of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and her take on a cover of a cover. Last week she performed "Valerie," the song originally written in 2006 by the Zutons and made famous by the late Amy Winehouse in a collaboration with Mark Ronson.

She also performed the Coldplay hit "Yellow," with Coldplay singer Chris Martin on the season three premiere episode.

Clarkson, 39, has also returned to performing in front of a live audience on her show in Los Angeles after having done virtual performances during the pandemic.

Judging by the crowd reaction from "Two Princes," we can't wait to see what she covers next!